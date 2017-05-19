We may have accidentally formed a protective bubble around Earth
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Radio waves might help protect us from space weather. Stray radio waves may push part of the Van Allen radiation belts away from Earth, which is good news for our satellites; the high-energy particles trapped in the belts can destroy a spacecraft’s electrical equipment. JHUAPL/LASP When the Navy wants to send a message to an underwater…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion