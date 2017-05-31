‘We wish you were stable enough’: Morning Joe says Trump is too ‘erratic’ for Twitter typo to be funny

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC/screen grab)

The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday suggested that a late night Twitter typo from President Donald Trump was no laughing matter.

Shortly after midnight, the president tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet became the talk of social media, and Trump urged on the speculation in a follow-up tweet.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

But MSNBC host Joe Scarborough saw it as an ominous sign.

“We wish you were stable enough that we could enjoy that,” Scarborough lamented. “And we could laugh, but the fact is you have acted erratic, you continue to act erratic. And nobody is laughing.”

Watch the video below.