‘We wish you were stable enough’: Morning Joe says Trump is too ‘erratic’ for Twitter typo to be funny

David Edwards

31 May 2017 at 09:34 ET                   
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC/screen grab)

The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday suggested that a late night Twitter typo from President Donald Trump was no laughing matter.

Shortly after midnight, the president tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet became the talk of social media, and Trump urged on the speculation in a follow-up tweet.

But MSNBC host Joe Scarborough saw it as an ominous sign.

“We wish you were stable enough that we could enjoy that,” Scarborough lamented. “And we could laugh, but the fact is you have acted erratic, you continue to act erratic. And nobody is laughing.”

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
