2016
Trump News, U.S. News
‘What the actual f*ck is this?’: Internet aghast after Trump publicly threatens his former FBI director
12 May 2017 at 09:19 ET
President Donald Trump tweeted up a storm on Friday morning, but the tweet that caused the most controversy was the president’s threat to former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump had fired merely three days earlier.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” the president wrote.

Twitter reacted with shock and horror to Trump’s threat, and even many conservatives conceded that it’s wrong to threaten your former FBI director who had been investigating your presidential campaign for possible collusion with the Russian government.

A sample of top reactions follows below.

