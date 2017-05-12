‘What the actual f*ck is this?’: Internet aghast after Trump publicly threatens his former FBI director

Brad Reed 12 May 2017 at 09:19 ET

President Donald Trump tweeted up a storm on Friday morning, but the tweet that caused the most controversy was the president’s threat to former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump had fired merely three days earlier.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” the president wrote.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Twitter reacted with shock and horror to Trump’s threat, and even many conservatives conceded that it’s wrong to threaten your former FBI director who had been investigating your presidential campaign for possible collusion with the Russian government.

A sample of top reactions follows below.

What the actual fuck is this https://t.co/vmq6tduYMI — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 12, 2017

He's gonna impeach himself. It's happening. — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Did you just compare yourself to Nixon? Finally! Something we can agree on. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 12, 2017

@philipaklein Let's not forget that Obama was the real tyrant because his wife wanted my kid to eat a vegetable. — InmanRoshi (@InmanRoshi) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm thinking that pissing off both the press and the FBI is really not a well thought out strategy, — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump we wouldn't want the pee tape….leaking 😎 — samantha ruddy (@samlymatters) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Check with the Russians, they might have recorded it. — Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Are you trying to get impeached? This is how you get impeached. — Tony Webster (@webster) May 12, 2017

this tweet another possible trump crime: 18 USC 1512, witness intimidation. comey witness 2trump's possible obstruction by demanding loyalty https://t.co/qCUT7AseoA — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) May 12, 2017

@BraddJaffy Yeah Comey if you leak those tapes Trump might fire you….oh wait — Joe Burke (@joker5339) May 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump This will quiet the Nixon comparisons. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 12, 2017

No wonder President Loco likes to cozy up to foreign dictators. He seems to think like them, he is above the law. Wrong. This is America. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hD5H4nAS8S — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 12, 2017