White House lawyers frantically researching how impeachment proceedings work: CNN

The continuous drip-drip of breaking news on investigations into Donald Trump and Russia have reached the point where White House lawyers are researching impeachment procedures.

CNN’s justice correspondent Evan Perez reports, “lawyers in the White House counsel’s office have consulted experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work.”

Impeachment defense strategy is part of the broader White House effort to bolster Trump’s defense, according to CNN.

Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution states, “The President, Vice President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The White House effort to prepare for impeachment will likely be complimented by outside lawyers privately-retained by Trump and White House staff.

The White House refused to comment for CNN’s story on impeachment defense. Watch the whole story below: