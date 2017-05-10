White House lawyers have repeatedly had to tell Trump not to contact Flynn: report

Donald Trump speaks at the White House (CNN/screen grab)

White House lawyers have repeatedly had to warn Donald Trump against contacted former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Daily Beast reports.

According to the Daily Beast, the president has, on multiple occasions, asked the White House counsel if he could reach out to Flynn amid growing scrutiny of Trump’s relationship to his former National Security adviser.

“While the president does not regret firing Gen. Flynn, he feels he is a good man who served his country bravely and honorably and who is being treated unfairly by the press and the Democrats on Capitol Hill,” a White House official said.

“The last thing they would want is an allegation of conspiracy, witness tampering or coordination,” National security attorney Mark Zaid told the Daily Beast. “If Flynn is going to be indicted, or certainly under investigation, then I would want the president to be as far away from him as possible.”