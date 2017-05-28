‘You sound like a snowflake’: Internet blasts ‘poor baby’ Trump for Sunday night meltdown

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump is back in the United States, which means his favorite American past time has been reactivated: illogical Twitter meltdowns. First thing Sunday morning he had a short one, but it resurfaced Sunday night as Trump attempted to sell his policies that are quickly losing steam in Congress.

First, Trump proposed that the federal government spend more money to make a better healthcare system. Trump didn’t manage to explain how he would pay for it given his “balanced” budget is $2 trillion short due to a math error or the expensive tax cuts. One suggestion is that Trump “fix” Obamacare by making it into a single-payer program like the Australian program he heralded and promoted to the country’s president.

I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

His second claim was that his tax cut and tax reform was moving ahead of schedule. Initially, Trump said that the policy would come in his first 100 days. It is now 128 days into Trump’s term, making the proposal at least 28 days behind Trump’s promised “schedule.”

The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Ultimately, the internet found the tweets hilarious and ripe for mockery. Trump responded to it with a third tweet, shouting the mockery was “fake news” rather than editorializing. For some, the mockery isn’t about fake news or attempting to take down his policies but merely the perks of a free press.

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

You can see the best selection of the mockery below:

Awww, poor baby Donny, are you going to cry into your tiny babyman hands?https://t.co/gJv8lHruCo — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump "I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare" Donald congrats on winning the 6th grade essay contest on why you'd be a good prez buddy — i have died (@ChrisCaesar) May 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Every single one of these tweets today has been utterly sad. It's always about you–how about tweeting about HEROES on Memorial Day weekend? — Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Capital letters don't make you sound more convincing. — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh, Donald. You know that your budget was dead on arrival. Impossible and ridiculous and incomplete. Americans know this, too. Nice try. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Tax cuts for the rich! What a champion of the people we've got here, folks! — Fidget Sinner (@JustinCaffier) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you're literally cutting benefits with your tax plan you clown — Calvin (@calvinstowell) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We already have a healthcare plan that has "more dollars." One that didn't give tax breaks to billionaires. It's called the ACA. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump So then why does TrumpCare cover 23M less people and cuts health care spending to give millionaires a yuge tax cut instead? — Laura Packard (@lpackard) May 29, 2017

@tonyposnanski @realDonaldTrump It's the sword dance in combo with the meds and chocolate cake. Chemical reaction. — Michelle Jackino (@DJackino) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh boy, honey. I've tried to lay off and let you President like you said you would, but this is a new kind of simplistic nonsense rhetoric. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 28, 2017

@cxcope @realDonaldTrump It felt so peaceful for a fleeting moment. Can we just leave him in the middle of the ocean? — Felicia Monroe (@FeliciaCMonroe) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Why don't you use your social media to condemn the hate crime in portland by a white supremacist? Asking for a friend, 63 million of them. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your son in law called. He needs bail money. pic.twitter.com/f4aJPjFtqa — Kristina Wong (@mskristinawong) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The rich will get richer…and the poor will get a MAGA hat and a free button at your rallies. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Awesome. Thank you you for looking out for the billionaire class, Sir! — Joe Papp (@joepabike) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump donald get off the toilet and stop tweeting pls — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You're an embarrassing mess. You disparage and demean yourself! — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump No, Sir. We WANT you to keep tweeting. PLEASE keep tweeting. We LIKE knowing your every thought. Don't let ANYONE edit or shape your tweets! — Indivisible SC (@indivisible_sc) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We keep the news independent and separate from the gov to hold our officials accountable. Just because you lie doesn't mean they have to. — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump What's the matter Donnie? You sound like a snowflake. — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Nope. It's because you spew hate, lies, and present the press as the enemy. The truth is, they're the only ones keeping you in check. — Rob Gorski (@The_Autism_Dad) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump If you only could put a coherent sentence together, without blatant lies, maybe they would stop mocking you. — Nancy M. (@onegolfinrn) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Since you're incapable of posting about anything other than yourself, I'm going to hope others will RT this message for Memorial Day weekend pic.twitter.com/ZR4uzf4vrA — Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump works hard at disparaging & demeaning fake news media and the leakers because he doesn't want America to hear the Russia story! — PropagandaDepartment (@HoustonsNewNews) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump So this is how you honor the men and women who served our country! Whinning and crying that the media is picking on poor little Donnie! SAD — Gary Kautz (@gary_phillkautz) May 29, 2017