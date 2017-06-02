Beer ad’s ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’ says he’s had affairs with two Republicans’ wives

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, former Dos Equis 'Most Interesting Man in the World' (Screen capture)

Jonathan Goldsmith — the actor who played “The Most Interesting Man in the World” in a years-long series of Dos Equis beer ads — claimed in an explosive essay for Politico that he has had adulterous affairs with the wives of two Republican congressmen.

Amid his boasts about shooting rounds of arrows at targets with former President Obama and the fascinating tale of his transformation from “a Jewish guy from the Bronx” into the Latin-accented lothario of his beer commercials, Goldstein made a list of his romantic conquests.

“I had a lovely dalliance with one of Groucho Marx’s wives,” he revealed. “And the wives of two congressmen (both Republican). I broke the bed of Henry Fonda’s mistress.”

Watch a clip reel of Goldsmith’s Dos Equis commercials, embedded below: