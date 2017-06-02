Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bill Maher mocks Trump’s absurd ‘covefefe’ gaffe: ‘That’s when we knew dad couldn’t live on his own’

Sarah K. Burris

02 Jun 2017 at 23:06 ET                   
Bill Maher (Photo: Twitter)

Bill Maher was merciless about President Donald Trump’s accidental “covfefe” tweet this week.

He noted that it was a lot like the commercials for the assisted living center. Ultimately the children say “that’s when we knew Dad could no longer live on his own.”

“The last thing I want to hear from this White House is, ‘his fingers just hit the wrong button,'” Maher said.

Maher isn’t worried, however, because he said that Trump has put Jared Kushner in charge of “covfefe.”

As Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate Accord, Maher said it’s like watching the fall of the Roman Empire set to the music of Benny Hill.

Maher then went on to stir up controversy by telling Sen. Ben Sasse that he refused to “work in the fields” because he was “a house n*gger.”

Watch the full monologue below:


Bill Maher mocks Trump’s deranged ‘covefefe… by sarahburris

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘And Ben Sasse laughed’: Internet furious at Bill Maher for calling himself a ‘house n***er’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+