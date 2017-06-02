Bill Maher mocks Trump’s absurd ‘covefefe’ gaffe: ‘That’s when we knew dad couldn’t live on his own’

Bill Maher (Photo: Twitter)

Bill Maher was merciless about President Donald Trump’s accidental “covfefe” tweet this week.

He noted that it was a lot like the commercials for the assisted living center. Ultimately the children say “that’s when we knew Dad could no longer live on his own.”

“The last thing I want to hear from this White House is, ‘his fingers just hit the wrong button,'” Maher said.

Maher isn’t worried, however, because he said that Trump has put Jared Kushner in charge of “covfefe.”

As Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate Accord, Maher said it’s like watching the fall of the Roman Empire set to the music of Benny Hill.

Maher then went on to stir up controversy by telling Sen. Ben Sasse that he refused to “work in the fields” because he was “a house n*gger.”

Bill Maher mocks Trump’s deranged ‘covefefe… by sarahburris