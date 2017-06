D.L. Hughley: ‘If you got mad at Kathy Griffin and didn’t say sh*t about Ted Nugent, you’re a hypocrite’

Although she’s received major criticism for her bizarre photo shoot with a beheaded President Trump, Kathy Griffin has at least one person in her corner backing her up. TMZ caught up with D.L. Hughley, who has been very vocal against Trump, and he strongly defended Griffin and wondered where the outrage was when Ted Nugent threatened…