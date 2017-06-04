‘He makes me puke’: Ex-British ambassador blisters Trump for divisive tweets after London attacks

In a tweet responding to President Donald Trump’s divisive tweets in the wake of the London terrorist attacks, the former British ambassador to the United States was unequivocal in expressing his dislike for the current American president.
Meyer’s tweet speaks to the juxtaposition of Trump’s comments touting his “travel ban” and blasting political correctness to those of other world leaders expressing condolences and a restraint that the American president did not.
Read Meyer’s response below.
World leaders call for unity. Trump tweets the complete opposite. https://t.co/98splT1k8E Let me be diplomatic. Trump makes me puke.
