Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘He makes me puke’: Ex-British ambassador blisters Trump for divisive tweets after London attacks

Noor Al-Sibai

04 Jun 2017 at 15:19 ET                   
Former British Ambassador to the US Christopher Meyer (left) and American President Donald Trump (right, both via Wikimedia Commons).

In a tweet responding to President Donald Trump’s divisive tweets in the wake of the London terrorist attacks, the former British ambassador to the United States was unequivocal in expressing his dislike for the current American president.

“Let me be diplomatic. Trump makes me puke,” former Ambassador Christopher Meyer wrote in response to a Washington Post report detailing the president’s late-night tweetstorm about the London attacks.

Meyer’s tweet speaks to the juxtaposition of Trump’s comments touting his “travel ban” and blasting political correctness to those of other world leaders expressing condolences and a restraint that the American president did not.

Read Meyer’s response below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Criminal investigation is the backdrop to Comey’s testimony this week
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+