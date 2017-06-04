John Oliver salutes UK man who says terrorists can’t keep him away from gin, men and ‘brilliant women’

John Oliver (HBO)

In the wake of Saturday’s horrific terror attack in London, many people around the world are showing solidarity with Londoners in different ways.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver paid tribute to the victims on Sunday night, but took exception to U.S. news outlets’ choice of the word “reeling” to describe Britain’s emotions after the attack and calling the U.K. a country “under siege.”

“In no way is Britain under siege,” Oliver said. “Is it upset? Yes. Is it pissed off? Oh, you f*cking bet it’s pissed off. But to say it’s under siege and its people are reeling is to say that it’s people are somehow weak enough to be brought to its knees by 3 monumental arseholes.”

Many Britons have responded to the attack by going on about their lives as usual, such as one man who returned to pay his tab at the restaurant that he fled during the attack and to tip the staff.

When reporters asked if he was concerned about his safety, the Londoner replied, “We’re not going to let these people win, and I keep saying that if me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men and hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I’m going to do it more, not less. Because that’s what makes London so great.”

Oliver lifted a gin and tonic of his own in salute, saying, “F*ck yes it is!”

Watch the video, embedded below: