‘Major disappointment’ foreign leaders condemn Trump’s ‘brutal act’ against Paris Accord

Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand (Photo: Screen capture)

Leaders from around the globe are condemning the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords.

The 2015 Paris Agreement was negotiated by 195 countries and 148 countries have already ratified it.

Here’s some of what world leaders are saying about the Trump administration and global climate change:

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel

I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord @realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

#ParisAccord protects our planet! United Europe with @JunckerEU and @eucopresident will react to safeguard our economy and children's future — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she regrets US climate move, will keep working to `save our Earth' — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 1, 2017



Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

#Clima Non facciamo passi indietro da Accordo Parigi. Italia Impegnata per riduzione emissioni, energie rinnovabili, sviluppo sostenibile — Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) June 1, 2017

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

.@realDonaldTrump please don't change the (political) climate for the worse. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 1, 2017

The president of the @EU_Commission called out President @realDonaldTrump over the Paris Climate Agreement. pic.twitter.com/DpVhyYPpdL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 1, 2017

Angela Merkel w/ Chinese Premier Li Keqiang: “I think it is a joyous fact that China sticks to the Paris Climate Accord." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) June 1, 2017

US decision to leave Paris deal is 'major disappointment': UN spokesman https://t.co/NlKLOroF3e — SBS News (@SBSNews) June 1, 2017

Expect to see more talk of trade retaliation if Trump withdraws. Here's Merkel's challenger for German chancellor: https://t.co/SlQycYByu8 — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) June 1, 2017

India to remain in Paris climate accord even if Trump pulls the U.S. out, PM Modi tells Germany’s Merkel https://t.co/Gqes3CXUyh pic.twitter.com/tFy2FDqqaQ — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 30, 2017

Fact: The only world leaders that think the Paris Accords are too tough are Trump and Assad. We are to the right of Kim Jung Un and Putin — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 1, 2017

BREAKING: EU official: EU and China to reaffirm their commitment to Paris climate deal regardless of US decision. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2017

US pulling out of the #ParisAgreement is deeply saddening. #Norway will continue to fight climate change – what is a shared moral obligation — Børge Brende (@borgebrende) June 1, 2017