‘Major disappointment’ foreign leaders condemn Trump’s ‘brutal act’ against Paris Accord

Bob Brigham

01 Jun 2017 at 17:32 ET                   
Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand (Photo: Screen capture)

Leaders from around the globe are condemning the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords.

The 2015 Paris Agreement was negotiated by 195 countries and 148 countries have already ratified it.

Here’s some of what world leaders are saying about the Trump administration and global climate change:

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel


Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

