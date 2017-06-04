NSA Director Mike Rogers poised to ‘drop a bomb’ on Trump admin during Wednesday testimony: MSNBC

"The Point with Ari Melber" panel (Screen capture)

Atlantic magazine writer Steve Clemons said during a Saturday panel on MSNBC’s “The Point with Ari Melber” that National Security Administration (NSA) Director Michael Rogers “may have a bomb to drop” on the Trump administration.

Rogers will testify Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is currently investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to sway the results of the 2016 election.

“We now know for certain that Vladimir Putin waged political warfare against America’s democracy with the election last year,” said Mother Jones magazine’s David Corn. “While that’s going on, Donald Trump is saying, ‘No, it’s not happening.’ It’s like a guy in front of a bank robbery saying, ‘Nothing is going on here.’ He was helping.”

“He made it easier for Putin to pull this off,” Corn said. “That in itself should be a big scandal.”

“While a lot of people have focused on James Comey and that’s obviously a huge anchor in this,” Clemons said at the end of the segment, “watch the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings on Wednesday. National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers may have a bomb to drop in this, as well as Dan Coates. I have been tipped off that Mike Rogers has a story to tell as well that goes right along the lines that our friend David Corn has shared.”

Watch the video, embedded below: