Please don’t put ground-up wasp nests in your vagina
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Seriously, your vajayjay is just fine. Oak galls. Pixabay This should go without saying, but because it apparently doesn’t, here goes: don’t stick random items into your vagina. Tampons, certified body-safe sex toys, physician-approved devices, and certain bodily appendages should really be the only things that go in there. “But what if I have weird discharge…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion