‘She enables actual Nazis’: Internet rips CNN puff piece calling Ivanka the ‘most powerful Jewish woman’

Elizabeth Preza

02 Jun 2017 at 15:49 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

CNN on Friday published a glowing piece about Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism before she married top White House adviser Jared Kushner. In the piece, CNN’s Maeve Reston and Betsy Klein argued Ivanka is “the most powerful Jewish woman in America today,” noting she observes Shabbat and posts pictures on Instagram about her Jewish faith.

The Internet was not having CNN’s interpretation of Ivanka as “the most powerful Jewish woman,” listing off such monolithic female figures as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve System Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and even actress Fran Drescher.

Read some of the best responses below:

