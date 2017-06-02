‘She enables actual Nazis’: Internet rips CNN puff piece calling Ivanka the ‘most powerful Jewish woman’

Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

CNN on Friday published a glowing piece about Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism before she married top White House adviser Jared Kushner. In the piece, CNN’s Maeve Reston and Betsy Klein argued Ivanka is “the most powerful Jewish woman in America today,” noting she observes Shabbat and posts pictures on Instagram about her Jewish faith.

The Internet was not having CNN’s interpretation of Ivanka as “the most powerful Jewish woman,” listing off such monolithic female figures as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve System Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and even actress Fran Drescher.

Read some of the best responses below:

Of course CNN thinks the most powerful Jewish woman in America is someone whose power rests solely in her relation to a man. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) June 2, 2017

I bet Ivanka doesn’t even crack the top 100 most powerful Jewish women. Leaking stories about how she tried to not be awful is all she has. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 2, 2017

Everyone knows Fran is the country’s most powerful Jewish woman. Ivanka doesn’t have the range. — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) June 2, 2017

This is the point in that “Ivanka Trump, Queen of the Jews” story where I lost consciousness: pic.twitter.com/6Ep7PuVCSi — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) June 2, 2017

Barbara Streisand has done more to force change in the Democratic platform than Ivanka Trump has accomplished with her father or the GOP. https://t.co/aSg15uTNg7 — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) June 2, 2017

what in the charlotte york macdougal goldenblatt hell? pic.twitter.com/Hw4KnlN9h2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 2, 2017

CNN just called Ivanka the most powerful Jewish woman in America but my mother begs to differ pic.twitter.com/TeWAKKgkAO — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 2, 2017

Every Jewish woman is the most powerful Jewish woman — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump: America’s most powerful Jewish woman pic.twitter.com/1LV0rfYGKY — (⌐■_■) (@dorseyshaw) June 2, 2017

Cillizza: Ivanka Trump: America’s most powerful Jewish woman with the most gorgeous feet — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 2, 2017

Jewish women more powerful than Ivanka:

1) Sheryl Sandberg

2) Ruth Bader Ginsberg

3) my mom, who has an extremely high rating on TripAdvisor — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) June 2, 2017

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first Jewish woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. She got there without her father’s appointment. https://t.co/sDCFON6mXs — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) June 2, 2017

actually i’m pretty sure that i am america’s most powerful jewish woman https://t.co/zOQRSus1W8 — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) June 2, 2017

The logical sequence of that CNN piece: Ivanka Trump is the first daughter

She’s Jewish

THUS she’s America’s most powerful Jewish woman? — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) June 2, 2017

Janet Yellen, a Jewish woman, is like the second most powerful person in America. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 2, 2017

No other Jewish-American woman has ever had this much plausible deniability. What a beautiful accomplishment. — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) June 2, 2017

America’s most powerful Jewish woman is your friendly neighborhood Jewish mother. https://t.co/RjVisfxGxj — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) June 2, 2017

Ivanka has shown a startling ability to communicate she wields power, with scant evidence of actual influence over policy in any way. https://t.co/ZNQQhCOv1R — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) June 2, 2017

If Ivanka Trump is my “most powerful” ally as both a gay man and a Jew, I should start packing for one of her dad’s camps. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 2, 2017

We’ve certainly heard a lot about the supposed leverage Ivanka has in the West Wing but what do we honestly have to show for it? — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 2, 2017

stop giving ivanka credit. stop giving her sympathy. stop empowering her. she will never be the person you want her to be. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 2, 2017

Hell, Sarah Silverman wields more influence over America than Ivanka Trump. — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) June 2, 2017

another day, another ivanka puff piece. women deserve better and women journalists can do better. pic.twitter.com/x3S2pYX5aq — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 2, 2017

stop trying to make ivanka happen https://t.co/NOVp0LlvPr — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 2, 2017

I guarantee you Ivanka Trump never went to sleep away camp, watched Yentl, drank Celray, or told someone so and so is dying for no reason. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 2, 2017

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Elena Kagan – even Barbra or Bette : Ivanka is a poser: this is insulting to Jewish women everywhere- myself included — AllisonW (@awb) June 2, 2017

CNN: Ivanka Trump, America's most powerful Jewish woman who enables actual Nazis. — V™ (@_V_Lady) June 2, 2017

gif thread of american jewish women who actually USE their power, unlike ivanka "i swear, i'm a moderating influence" trump: pic.twitter.com/8d45eHcvKN — Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) June 2, 2017