The House voted to send teens who sext to prison for 15 years – seriously – and only two Republicans opposed it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
I lost my virginity before I turned 18. This is not unusual for millions of young Americans. It was the early 1990s, so I didn’t have a smartphone at the time, but if I had, there’s a good chance that at 15 or 16 or 17 years old I might have sent or received a sexually…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion