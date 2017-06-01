‘This is about those little girls’: Portland attack survivor asks people to stop making him a ‘white savior’

Micah Fletcher, the survivor of the Portland stabbing attack (Screen cap).

Micah Fletcher, the man who survived being stabbed by 35-year-old white supremacist Jeremy Christian in Portland last week, doesn’t want anyone to make him the story.

In a video posted on Facebook, Fletcher thanked people who reached out to support him, but said the real story isn’t about him getting stabbed after trying to stop Christian’s racist harassment of two black teenage girls — one of whom was Muslim — on a train in Portland.

Rather, he said, the story is about the racist harassment that the girls had to endure over their race and their religion.

“The little girl who had the misfortune to experience what happened on that [train], her life is never going to be the same,” he said in the video. “Imagine that for a second — being the little girl… this man is screaming at you, his face is a pile of knives, his body is a gun. Everything about him is cocked, loaded and ready to kill you.”

Fletcher concluded his video by imploring everyone to remember the two teenagers who got harassed, not just the men who got stabbed for trying to intervene.

“This is about those little girls,” he said. “We in Portland have this weird tendency to continue patterns that we’ve done forever, and one of them is just this same old… white savior complex.”

