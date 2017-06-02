‘This is corruption!’: Economist goes on full attack of Trumpster Stephen Moore’s ties to the Koch Brothers

Economists Steve Moore and Jeff Sachs (Photos: Screen captures)

Economist Jeff Sachs was furious with President Donald Trump and the White House’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement. In a panel discussion on CNN Friday, Sachs went off on everyone, including Trump’s economic advisor Steve Moore and the conservative funders Charles and David Koch.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Sachs said, disgusted. “Every word has been a lie for the last two days. And you have Stephen Moore. And he is from the Heritage Foundation, paid for by the ‘Koch Brothers’ that have engineered the whole story here. So it’s just endless big money of the Koch brothers is behind this. And Mr. Moore and his Heritage Foundation is a Koch Brothers-financed operation. And this is corruption! And it’s so clear and it’s disgusting after a while because they’re all lying.”

Moore tried to refute Sach by claiming that the Heritage Foundation gets less than three percent of their budget from the Koch Brothers.

Sachs called BS.

“I know where I’m getting my facts from! You’re on the take!” he said, insinuating that Moore was being bribed. “I am shocked that you are a correspondent for this network.”

Watch the full throwdown below:



