Trump White House orders federal agencies to blow off requests for info from all Democrats

Brad Reed

02 Jun 2017 at 08:12 ET                   
President Donald Trump discusses current military operations with Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

Democrats keep sending letters to government agencies requesting information — but the Trump White House is instructing those agencies to completely ignore them.

Politico reports that the Trump administration has ordered agencies to stop responding to oversight requests from Democrats, as administration officials “fear the information could be weaponized against President Donald Trump.”

One White House official told Politico that such restrictions were entirely justified because Republicans now control all three branches of government and thus don’t have to pay any attention to the minority party’s requests for information.

“You have Republicans leading the House, the Senate and the White House,” the official explained. “I don’t think you’d have the Democrats responding to every minority member request if they were in the same position.”

Politico notes that while the Obama administration regularly drew complaints from Republicans for being slow to respond to their oversight requests, the Obama White House never issued a sweeping order sent out to multiple agencies telling them not to cooperate.

“I do not remember… a blanket request from the Obama administration not to respond to Republicans,” a former GOP staffer told the publication.

