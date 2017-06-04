UK professor rips Trump’s mindless response to terror attacks: ‘Were you genetically engineered to be stupid?’

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A professor in the United Kingdom suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump had been “genetically engineered” to be “stupid”.

In a tweet early Saturday morning, Trump linked a Saturday terrorist attack in London to the gun safety debate in the United States.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, pointed out that the terrorists would have been able to kill “many more” than seven people if they had access to guns.