UK professor rips Trump’s mindless response to terror attacks: ‘Were you genetically engineered to be stupid?’

David Edwards

04 Jun 2017 at 11:23 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A professor in the United Kingdom suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump had been “genetically engineered” to be “stupid”.

In a tweet early Saturday morning, Trump linked a Saturday terrorist attack in London to the gun safety debate in the United States.

Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, pointed out that the terrorists would have been able to kill “many more” than seven people if they had access to guns.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
