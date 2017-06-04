UK professor rips Trump’s mindless response to terror attacks: ‘Were you genetically engineered to be stupid?’
A professor in the United Kingdom suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump had been “genetically engineered” to be “stupid”.
In a tweet early Saturday morning, Trump linked a Saturday terrorist attack in London to the gun safety debate in the United States.
Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, pointed out that the terrorists would have been able to kill “many more” than seven people if they had access to guns.
Which is why they didn't kill many more people. Were you genetically engineered to be this stupid? It's the only explanation. https://t.co/yyerX7w32z
— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 4, 2017