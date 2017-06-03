Quantcast

‘Multiple casualties’ reported in London stabbing and vehicle attacks

David Ferguson

03 Jun 2017 at 17:43 ET                   
The van believed to have been used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge (The Guardian)

The BBC is reporting that a van struck 15 to 20 pedestrians on London Bridge, the historic bridge spanning the Thames River in London.

Armed police are on the scene.

More information on this story as it develops.

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. Eastern): Witnesses are reporting multiple bodies scattered on the pavement. Reports include bursts of gunfire and victims suffering from stab wounds.

UPDATE (6:35 p.m. Eastern): Witness reports that heavy gunfire preceded the incident.


UPDATE (6:43 p.m. Eastern): The Guardian is publishing reports of a second, possibly related incident at London’s Borough Market.

The Guardian also published an image of what is believed to be the vehicle used to run down pedestrians.

UPDATE (6:53 p.m.): Police are evacuating bars, hotels and other businesses in the area of the attacks.

Reuters reports that police are looking for three armed suspects:


UPDATE (7:09 p.m.): Police are reporting on a third incident in London’s Vauxhall area.

Watch live coverage of the incident, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere.
