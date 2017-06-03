‘Multiple casualties’ reported in London stabbing and vehicle attacks

The van believed to have been used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge (The Guardian)

The BBC is reporting that a van struck 15 to 20 pedestrians on London Bridge, the historic bridge spanning the Thames River in London.

Armed police are on the scene.

More information on this story as it develops.

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. Eastern): Witnesses are reporting multiple bodies scattered on the pavement. Reports include bursts of gunfire and victims suffering from stab wounds.

UPDATE (6:35 p.m. Eastern): Witness reports that heavy gunfire preceded the incident.

A witness says he heard "significant gunfire" which "went on for quite a few minutes" pic.twitter.com/DdFVL0UmC9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2017



UPDATE (6:43 p.m. Eastern): The Guardian is publishing reports of a second, possibly related incident at London’s Borough Market.

The Guardian also published an image of what is believed to be the vehicle used to run down pedestrians.

UPDATE (6:53 p.m.): Police are evacuating bars, hotels and other businesses in the area of the attacks.

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

Reuters reports that police are looking for three armed suspects:

BREAKING: UK police searching for three suspects who may be armed after 'major incident' on London Bridge – BBC https://t.co/a3idTerdgi pic.twitter.com/x3tOfNMqeq — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 3, 2017



UPDATE (7:09 p.m.): Police are reporting on a third incident in London’s Vauxhall area.

Watch live coverage of the incident, embedded below: