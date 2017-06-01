Quantcast

Watch John Oliver’s classic climate debate — framed as if science matters

National Memo

01 Jun 2017 at 06:25 ET                   

This moment may go down in history as the turning point of modern civilization, when Donald Trump doomed us by pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord. Even if humanity somehow survives Trump’s dim-witted decision, the impact of his policies will damage the planet for decades to come. So today we present a…

