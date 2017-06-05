WATCH LIVE: Workplace shooting reported in Orlando with ‘multiple fatalities’

Multiple fatalities are being reported after a shooting in a workplace Monday morning in Orlando, Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are investigating a report of shots fired at Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.
OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth
— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
PIO headed to scene on North Forsyth Rd. MEDIA STAGING:2530 N Forsyth. All info at scene
— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
JUST IN: “Multiple fatality” shooting at Orlando business. Tune in to @CNN or watch @CNNgo https://t.co/5gyMUD4Yw4 https://t.co/wIrJiED9Bt
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 5, 2017
Watch live below: