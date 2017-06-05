Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
WATCH LIVE: Workplace shooting reported in Orlando with ‘multiple fatalities’
05 Jun 2017 at 09:14 ET
Multiple fatalities are being reported after a shooting in a workplace Monday morning in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are investigating a report of shots fired at Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.

Watch live below:

