WATCH LIVE: Workplace shooting reported in Orlando with ‘multiple fatalities’

Sarah K. Burris 05 Jun 2017 at 09:14 ET

Multiple fatalities are being reported after a shooting in a workplace Monday morning in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are investigating a report of shots fired at Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

PIO headed to scene on North Forsyth Rd. MEDIA STAGING:2530 N Forsyth. All info at scene — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Watch live below: