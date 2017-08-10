Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

10-year-old transgender New Jersey girl: ‘I feel way more happier now that I know who I am’

NJ.com

06 Aug 2017 at 11:55 ET                   
Halloween girls trick or treat (Shutterstock)

VERNON — Rebekah Bruesehoff hasn’t always been comfortable in her own skin. Around the age of 7, she talked about not wanting to be alive, her mother, Jamie Bruesehoff, said. “She didn’t enjoy anything, she had anxiety, was really distressed and depression came with that,” Jamie said. “She just kind of lost the light in her.”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Wild West of sexual harassment’: Eric Bolling’s accuser tells Joy Reid about the despicable culture at Fox News
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+