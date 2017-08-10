10-year-old transgender New Jersey girl: ‘I feel way more happier now that I know who I am’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
VERNON — Rebekah Bruesehoff hasn’t always been comfortable in her own skin. Around the age of 7, she talked about not wanting to be alive, her mother, Jamie Bruesehoff, said. “She didn’t enjoy anything, she had anxiety, was really distressed and depression came with that,” Jamie said. “She just kind of lost the light in her.”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion