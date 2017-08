3M CEO Inge Thulin resigns from Trump’s manufacturing council

Reuters 16 Aug 2017 at 12:48 ET

3M Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive Inge Thulin had resigned from President Donald Trump’s Manufacturing Advisory Council.

Thulin is the seventh business leader to resign from the council. (http://bit.ly/2fLJ5mt)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)