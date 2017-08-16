Business leaders rush to condemn Trump over Charlottesville while religious advisers turn a blind eye

As CEOs criticize President Donald Trump en masse for his response to the white supremacist violence at last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally, religious leaders have held steady in their support for the president.

CEOs from Merck, Blackwater, General Electric and now Aetna have all withdrawn their support or outright condemned the president for failing to properly address the white supremacists who, at times, issued Nazi salutes in his name at the Charlottesville rally.

JUST IN: Aetna CEO says he is "ashamed of our President’s behavior and comments" after Charlottesville https://t.co/iqJ3pudXWZ pic.twitter.com/f0xdIyDSTq — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 16, 2017

While captains of industry line up to criticize Trump, however, religious leaders have, at best, turned a blind eye to the bigotry the president fails to condemn.

NEW: Johnnie Moore, a key organizer of Trump faith advisors, issues firm statement saying he will NOT stop advising the White House. https://t.co/kXWpxexd26 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) August 16, 2017

Finally a leader in WH. Jobs returning, N Korea backing down, bold truthful stmt about #charlottesville tragedy.So proud of @realdonaldtrump — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) August 16, 2017

The vastly different responses haven’t gone unnoticed.

“When it comes to Trump, corporate America has shown more moral clarity than the religious right,” Twitter user @LOLGOP wrote. “And that’s not a compliment.”

Congratulations @GOP, You've gone from being the Religious Right to being the Racist Right! — Viva La Resistance (@TrumpsBrain) August 16, 2017

Another great example of the moral bankruptcy of the religious right: CEOs abandon Trump but not a peep from his faith council #Sanhedrin — Brandon Bray (@BrandBray) August 16, 2017

Not a single member of Trump's Evangelical Council has resigned. We have learned corporate America has a greater moral compass. So so sad. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 16, 2017

The religious right, the so-called Evangelicals, may they burn in hell with trump! Anyone enabling the fiend deserves what they get. https://t.co/EYYOGJOBpz — ronabarbar (@ronabarbar) August 16, 2017

Trump planted his flag yesterday, and now Falwell has planted his. If only it had been the flag of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. https://t.co/oKSQHjwEsT — Alan Jacobs (@ayjay) August 16, 2017

Just an observation. I haven't heard any religious groups, Evangelicals or the religious right, speak up against the Nazi and white suprem… — Mike Saif (@MikeSaif1) August 16, 2017

Y would that surprise u?Religious right sold their souls along time ago.They shld look in mirror sometime while reciting their bible verses — tdetzi (@tdetzi) August 16, 2017

It's very telling when corporate America has a higher moral compass than the religious Right. https://t.co/GCLMJCyePs — Lynn Ahearn (@SoulCoachLynn) August 16, 2017

Religious Right = Hypocrites https://t.co/bmtX6yiZUR — the IssuePapers (@TheIssuepapers) August 16, 2017

White supremacy is alive and well in the Religious Right, specifically evangelicals. — T. Alexander (@TalexanderSteff) August 16, 2017

I always knew they (the Religious Right) were frauds. 2016 confirmed it. — Juegos y los gatos! (@ArtrexisLives) August 16, 2017

#DoSomethingGOP

Hateful

Heartless

Horrendously

Horrid

Hypocrites

Each & Every one of the GOP// "Religious Right Family Values" party. pic.twitter.com/KChyO5xiE5 — Peggy Glynn (@pglynn61) August 16, 2017