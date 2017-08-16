Quantcast

Business leaders rush to condemn Trump over Charlottesville while religious advisers turn a blind eye

Noor Al-Sibai

16 Aug 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

As CEOs criticize President Donald Trump en masse for his response to the white supremacist violence at last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally, religious leaders have held steady in their support for the president.

CEOs from Merck, Blackwater, General Electric and now Aetna have all withdrawn their support or outright condemned the president for failing to properly address the white supremacists who, at times, issued Nazi salutes in his name at the Charlottesville rally.

While captains of industry line up to criticize Trump, however, religious leaders have, at best, turned a blind eye to the bigotry the president fails to condemn.

The vastly different responses haven’t gone unnoticed.

“When it comes to Trump, corporate America has shown more moral clarity than the religious right,” Twitter user @LOLGOP wrote. “And that’s not a compliment.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

 

