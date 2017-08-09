BUSTED: FBI seizes records and computers from GOP rep’s office as part of probe into campaign finance fraud

Rep. Duncan Hunter (The Washington Times)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported that records and computers from Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA)’s campaign treasurer were seized in February amid an FBI probe into whether he violated campaign finance law.

The warrant was issued for the offices of Election CFO, a firm tasked with providing campaign finance law compliance that was founded by a former George W. Bush administration official.

According to the Times, the warrant they acquired “reveals new information about the federal investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending.” Some of that spending includes the $1,300 in video game purchases that first alerted investigators to the case.

In March, Hunter denied the charges after the probe into his finances was publicized.