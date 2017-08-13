Quantcast

Charlottesville mayor: There’s a ‘direct line’ between Trump and white supremacist violence

David Ferguson

13 Aug 2017 at 17:58 ET                   
Charlottesville, VA Mayor Mike Signer, D, speaks to CBS (Screen capture)

Charlottesville, VA’s Mayor Mike Signer (D) said there is a “direct line” between President Donald Trump and the lethal white supremacist violence that took place in his city on Saturday.

Politico said that Signer — who tangled with anti-Semites and alt-right harassers earlier this year — told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Trump administration helped create the environment that produced the terrorist attack on a group of anti-fascist demonstrators.

“I don’t want to make this too much about Donald Trump,” Signer said. “We have a lot of grieving, a lot of work to do as a city and as a country.”

“But,” he continued, “he should look in the mirror. I mean, he made a choice in his presidential campaign, the folks around with him, to go right to the gutter, to play on our worst prejudices.”

“I think you are seeing a direct line from what happened here this weekend to those choices,” Signer said.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
