Chief of Staff John Kelly gives up on trying to control Trump’s Twitter after latest tweet-spasm: report

Gen. John Kelly (Wikimedia Commons) and Donald Trump (AFP)

Newly appointed White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has already accepted that he will not be able to control President Donald Trump’s inflammatory use of Twitter.

Over the past week, media reports have praised Kelly, a retired Marine general, for imposing military discipline on the White House.

“Mr. Kelly cuts off rambling advisers midsentence,” The New York Times reported. “He listens in on conversations between cabinet secretaries and the president. He has booted lingering staff members out of high-level meetings, and ordered the doors of the Oval Office closed to discourage strays.”

According to Bloomberg, Kelly also had high hopes for curbing the president’s use of Twitter.

While Kelly isn’t vetting every presidential tweet, Trump has shown a willingness to consult with his chief of staff before hitting “send” on certain missives that might cause an international uproar or lead to unwelcome distractions, according to three people familiar with the interactions. Kelly has been “offering a different way to say the same thing,” one person said.

But on Monday morning, Trump unleased a tweetstorm that clearly had not been approved by his chief of staff. The president attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for his service in Vietnam, lashed out at the media and complained about his poll numbers.

Politico White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri revealed later on Monday that Kelly has now “accepted” that he has little control over Trump’s Twitter tirades.