CNN host paralyzes head of Trump diversity council: ‘Would very fine people march alongside’ Nazis?

Bruce LeVell speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Bruce LeVell, executive director of the National Diversity Coalition For Trump, insisted on Wednesday that the commander-in-chief was right to defend people who attended the recent racist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During a Wednesday morning segment on CNN, LeVell told host John Berman that he stood by his earlier remarks that the president was “entirely correct” when he stood up for the Nazis, Klansmen and others marching to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

“He said that there were some ‘fine people’ marching Friday night in that torch-lit rally,” Berman recalled. “The president made clear that he did not think the neo-Nazis were very fine people. But he did say there were very fine people alongside them. In your accounting of things, would very find people allow themselves to march alongside or be connected to the people chanting [antisemitic slogans]?”

LeVell noted that he could only make “assumptions” about what was in “the president’s mind.”

“The terminology of fine people are people who go out and peacefully protest, people who go there and not harm or kick down store windows or harm people or shoot people or burn people or harm people,” LeVell opined. “Fine people are people who practice that precious right to assemble and not harm people.”

“I know the president,” he continued. “I know his heart was that where you’re assembling, the fine people are the ones that have intentions to go and whatever they’re protesting, no matter where you are in the world and want to assemble peacefully.”

“He also called them good people,” Berman remarked.

“You are good when you don’t harm or shoot someone,” LeVell agreed.

“Are you good when you stand alongside people chanting antisemitic slogans?” Berman pressed.

“Well, no, I don’t like it,” the Trump defender admitted.

Watch the video below.