‘Daily Stormer’ website sending Nazis to harass funeral of woman allegedly killed by white supremacist in Charlottesville

Andrew "Weev" Auernheimer (screen grab)

The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer is taking a page out of the Westboro Baptist Church playbook by sending self-described Nazis to the funeral of a woman who was allegedly killed by a white nationalist brethren in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that Daily Stormer system administrator Andrew Auernheimer, know as “Weev”, is recruiting like-minded people to protest the funeral of Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who police suspect was deliberately run down and killed by a member of a violent group opposing the removal of a Civil War-era statue in Charlottesville.

SCOOP: "Weev", the system administrator for The Daily Stormer is planning on sending Nazis to #HeatherHeyer funeral. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/opXP1WvPV1 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 14, 2017

Her tweet included a screen shot of a post by “Weev” asking for “e-sleuths” to track down the funeral location.

“Yo, I need some research done,” Weev wrote. “What’s the location of this fat skank’s funeral.”

“Get on it, e-sleuths,” he added. “I want to get people on the ground there.”