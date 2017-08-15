Quantcast

‘Daily Stormer’ website sending Nazis to harass funeral of woman allegedly killed by white supremacist in Charlottesville

David Edwards

15 Aug 2017 at 10:27 ET                   
Andrew "Weev" Auernheimer (screen grab)

The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer is taking a page out of the Westboro Baptist Church playbook by sending self-described Nazis to the funeral of a woman who was allegedly killed by a white nationalist brethren in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that Daily Stormer system administrator Andrew Auernheimer, know as “Weev”, is recruiting like-minded people to protest the funeral of Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who police suspect was deliberately run down and killed by a member of a violent group opposing the removal of a Civil War-era statue in Charlottesville.

“Weev”, the system administrator for The Daily Stormer is planning on sending Nazis to #HeatherHeyer funeral. #Charlottesville,” Loomer wrote.

Her tweet included a screen shot of a post by “Weev” asking for “e-sleuths” to track down the funeral location.

“Yo, I need some research done,” Weev wrote. “What’s the location of this fat skank’s funeral.”

“Get on it, e-sleuths,” he added. “I want to get people on the ground there.”

David Edwards
