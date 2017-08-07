Quantcast

Daughter of Koch-connected socialites gets busted for cash burglary

Eric W. Dolan

07 Aug 2017 at 16:37 ET                   
Social media photos of Talicia Martins (Instagram)

The daughter of two wealthy New York socialites has been arrested for burglarizing businesses in Camden, Maine.

Talicia Martins, 21, was arrested along with her alleged accomplice Jacob Flanagan, 20, for breaking into and stealing from the Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone. She was charged with burglary and felony theft late last week. Flanagan was charged with three counts of both burglary and felony theft.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, and Peter Martins, ballet master of New York City Ballet, according to the Bangor Daily News.

As Bangor Daily News pointed out, Martins authored an article for Teen Vogue in 2015 in which she talked about visiting “Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Italy, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, and Greece” before starting college.

The “internet is littered with photos of the girl at red carpet events around the world,” the website added.

A 2009 photo from Getty Images shows her posing with David Koch, a wealthy industrialist who bankrolls conservative causes and funds the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

Police said more than $1,000 was stolen from the three businesses.

The duo were apprehended after police posted surveillance videos and then received anonymous tips about the incident.

Both Martins and Flanagan have been released on $1,500 bail.

Watch surveillance video, via Camden police, below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
