Daughter of Koch-connected socialites gets busted for cash burglary

The daughter of two wealthy New York socialites has been arrested for burglarizing businesses in Camden, Maine.

Talicia Martins, 21, was arrested along with her alleged accomplice Jacob Flanagan, 20, for breaking into and stealing from the Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone. She was charged with burglary and felony theft late last week. Flanagan was charged with three counts of both burglary and felony theft.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, and Peter Martins, ballet master of New York City Ballet, according to the Bangor Daily News.

As Bangor Daily News pointed out, Martins authored an article for Teen Vogue in 2015 in which she talked about visiting “Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Italy, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, and Greece” before starting college.

The “internet is littered with photos of the girl at red carpet events around the world,” the website added.

A 2009 photo from Getty Images shows her posing with David Koch, a wealthy industrialist who bankrolls conservative causes and funds the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

Police said more than $1,000 was stolen from the three businesses.

The duo were apprehended after police posted surveillance videos and then received anonymous tips about the incident.

Both Martins and Flanagan have been released on $1,500 bail.

