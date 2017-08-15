‘Does Trump order his spine on Amazon Prime?’: Colbert corners Scaramucci over ‘2-days late’ Charlottesville response

Stephen Colbert confronts Anthony Scaramucci (Screengrab)

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday pulled no punches in his sit down with Anthony Scaramucci, confronting the ousted White House communications director over Donald Trump’s sluggish disavowal of white nationalism.

The CBS host began by asking how someone Scaramucci once called “the most media savvy person of our times would shank a softball like that so hard when he should have just condemned the people who were there to start violence.”

Scaramucci argued the president should have more forcefully disavowed white supremacy, but promised the president is a very compassionate person.

After Scaramucci tried to insist Trump “gave up a luxurious lifestyle for this job,” Colbert demanded to know “who cares” about what Trump thinks he had to sacrifice in order to serve the country.

“He did condemn the Nazis today,” Scaramucci said.

“Two days later!” Colbert shot back. “Does he order his spine from Amazon Prime?”

Watch the full interview below, via CBS:

Part 1 —

Part 2 —