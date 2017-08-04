‘Ethnic and racial composition’ of Mueller’s grand jury likely unfavorable to Trump: legal expert

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and President Donald Trump (Photos: Screen capture and AFP)

Convening a grand jury to prosecute the president is one thing — convening one filled with racial and ethnic groups he has attacked is another entirely.

According to Harvard legal expert Alan Dershowitz, special counsel Robert Mueller’s decision to impanel a jury in the District of Columbia isn’t coincidental.

Speaking on D.C.’s WABC radio station, Dershowitz told host Rita Cosby that impaneling in D.C. “gives the prosecutor a tremendous tactical advantage.”

“The case now can be brought not in Northern Virginia, which is a swing area, sometimes Democrat, sometimes Republican,” Dershowitz said. “The District of Columbia, which is always solidly Democratic and has an ethnic and racial composition that might be very unfavorable to the Trump Administration.”

Rather than convening within the city limits of the district by chance, Dershowitz said he believes the move was intentional.

“I think it’s a tactical move designed to send a message that if the prosecutor decides to prosecute, he will have a real advantage with the jury pool where the case will be held,” he said.

Listen to the whole interview below, via WABC.