Ex-RNC chair: Trump’s Charlottesville press conference ‘was a big middle finger to the country’

Ex-RNC head Michael Steele -- screenshot

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele on Wednesday unloaded on President Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference where he said there were some “very fine people” who attended last week’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Steele began by saying that Trump had a real opportunity this week to unite Americans and show the country that he had no tolerance for white supremacists — but he quickly blew that chance in spectacular fashion.

“He saw the moment and he ducked, and he continues to duck,” Steele said. “We have, in our face, a situation where there’s someone who has elevated the hate machines in this country to the level of the presidency.”

In noting that Trump’s statement on Monday condemning white supremacists seemed half-hearted, Steele said that Trump’s defiant press conference on Tuesday seemed to more genuinely reflect the president’s true feelings.

“Yesterday was a big middle finger to the country in so many ways by the president,” said Steele. “He said, finally, I’m going to do this my way and tell you what I really believe, we now see the man for who he is.”

