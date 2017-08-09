Fox & Friends whitewashes Trump’s NK nuclear showdown: ‘This actually isn’t news’ — and it’s Obama’s fault

Frederick Fleitz speaks to Fox & Friends (screen grab)

A segment on President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, reported that the historic nuclear warnings exchanged by North Korea and the U.S. president “actually isn’t news.” In fact, a guest on the show suggested that the entire thing was President Obama’s fault.

Fox & Friends began a segment in the third hour of Wednesday’s broadcast with some dire words from Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka: “We are no longer a super power, we are a hyper power.”

The Fox morning team also praised the president for a 1999 interview in which he advocated for launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.

“He shouldn’t have even gone on the road during the campaign trail, he should have just played video of him from the ’90s,” host Ainsley Earhardt opined.

“But he was right!” co-host Brian Kilmeade exclaimed. “It was going to get worse if we didn’t do anything.”

Co-host Steve Doocy asked former CIA analyst Frederick Fleitz if the president had been prescient in his 1999 interview.

“I think that the president recognizes that a weak United States is extremely destabilizing,” Fleitz said before trying to discredit a Washington Post report which revealed that North Korea had miniaturized a nuclear weapon that could be placed in a missile.

“We haven’t heard the White House complain that this was a leak because it was because it wasn’t a leak,” Fleitz insisted. “It was an authorized disclosure to advance the president’s policy — a legitimate use of intelligence.”

“Let me tell you something else you may not know,” he continued. “This actually isn’t news. [The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)] has believed this since 2013.”

Fleitz added: “But the Obama administration tried to hide this information because it did not want to take action. It didn’t want anything on the table would prevent it from kicking it to the next president.”

