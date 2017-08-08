GOP Rep Darrell Issa: Escalating conflict with North Korea ‘represents the greatest crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis’

Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) on Tuesday sounded the alarm over the escalating tension between North Korea and the United States, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that the rogue regime successfully developed a miniaturized nuclear warhead “undoubtedly” represents “the greatest crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Issa was reacting to a series of reports published Tuesday that indicate the North Korean military has eschewed international warnings and continued development of its nuclear weapons program.

“If true, it represents the greatest crisis probably since—let me rephrase that, undoubtedly since—the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Issa said. “The correlation is very similar. This is something that can hit us and our allies, and it’s with a rogue nation that we suspect would use it.”

Issa argued the solution to the North Korea problem centers around diplomacy, insisting the international community needs to cut off all money to the regime.

“We are on the path toward cutting off all funds,” Issa said. “If we cut off all currency, hard currency, to this regime, this regime is going to have to choose: nuclear weapons or an internal problem that this dictator probably cannot deal with.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: