GOP senator caught on video admitting he is glad Obamacare repeal bill he voted for failed

Sen. Dean Heller (Facebook)

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) initially said he opposed the Senate’s Obamacare repeal efforts, voted for it anyway — and now claims he’s glad it was defeated.

In a video published by liberal super PAC American Bridge, Heller claims he’s happy with the outcome of the bill’s defeat — glossing over the fact that he voted for the bill himself.

“I obviously got in the middle of this healthcare battle,” Heller said, “and I feel real pleased with the way this thing turned out.”

He concluded the short statement by saying, with a smile, that Republicans are now “turning the page to tax reform.”

Watch Heller’s response to the defeat of a bill he supported below.