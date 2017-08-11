GOP senator caught on video admitting he is glad Obamacare repeal bill he voted for failed
Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) initially said he opposed the Senate’s Obamacare repeal efforts, voted for it anyway — and now claims he’s glad it was defeated.
In a video published by liberal super PAC American Bridge, Heller claims he’s happy with the outcome of the bill’s defeat — glossing over the fact that he voted for the bill himself.
“I obviously got in the middle of this healthcare battle,” Heller said, “and I feel real pleased with the way this thing turned out.”
He concluded the short statement by saying, with a smile, that Republicans are now “turning the page to tax reform.”
Watch Heller’s response to the defeat of a bill he supported below.
.@SenDeanHeller is "pleased" with the defeat of the Senate's health care bill … but he voted for it in the first place #nvsen pic.twitter.com/WZqMqi61d7
— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) August 11, 2017