‘Hahahaha love this’: Cop praises white nationalist running over protesters — then claims he’s ‘not a racist’

Protest turn violent in Charlottesville, Virginia (screen grab)

A police officer stationed in Springfield, Massachusetts reacted to the news that a suspected white nationalist used his car to kill one protester and injure at least 19 other people.

“Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roads,” Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote on Facebook, MassLive reported.

During a Sunday interview with the publication, Lariviere seemed to regret his comments.

“Never would I want someone to get murdered,” he said. “I am not a racist and don’t believe in what any of those protesters are doing. I’m a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone.”

According to Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri, the department has launched an investigation into Lariviere’s Facebook screed.

“I received notification of this Facebook post earlier today via email from a complainant. The post is purportedly from Springfield police officer,” Barbieri explained in an email statement. “I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation. If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action.”