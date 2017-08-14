Quantcast

‘Hahahaha love this’: Cop praises white nationalist running over protesters — then claims he’s ‘not a racist’

David Edwards

14 Aug 2017 at 11:37 ET                   
Protest turn violent in Charlottesville, Virginia (screen grab)

A police officer stationed in Springfield, Massachusetts reacted to the news that a suspected white nationalist used his car to kill one protester and injure at least 19 other people.

“Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roads,” Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote on Facebook, MassLive reported.

During a Sunday interview with the publication, Lariviere seemed to regret his comments.

“Never would I want someone to get murdered,” he said. “I am not a racist and don’t believe in what any of those protesters are doing. I’m a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone.”

According to Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri, the department has launched an investigation into Lariviere’s Facebook screed.

“I received notification of this Facebook post earlier today via email from a complainant. The post is purportedly from Springfield police officer,” Barbieri explained in an email statement. “I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation. If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action.”

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
