Hats off to the courtroom sketch artists who drew “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli as a ghoulish gnome
If you don’t know who Martin Shkreli is, then you should count yourself as lucky. But if you’ve ever needed an EpiPen, there’s a good chance you’ve run into the 34-year-old pharmaceutical magnate. Shkreli became a household name after he cornered a semi-monopoly on the EpiPen and promptly jacked up the price by 500 percent. At…
