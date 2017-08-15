‘He should be ashamed’: Don Lemon gives Trump an elementary history lesson after ‘ignorant’ press conference

Noor Al-Sibai 15 Aug 2017 at 18:42 ET

Following President Donald Trump’s shocking press conference where he doubled down on his claims that “there’s blame on both sides” at the Charlottesville white supremacist rally over the weekend, CNN host Don Lemon, teleconferenced in during a segment hosted by Wolf Blitzer, appearing resigned.

“I’m saddened, Wolf,” Lemon said. “This is a sad moment for the country, and I think it was an awful moment for the person who’s supposed to represent the highest office of the land.”

Many claim Trump’s comments, which place blame on both the white supremacists at the rally and the leftist counterprotesters targeted in the weekend’s violent attacks, are tantamount to an expression of approval for the neo-Nazis at the “Unite the Right” rally. Lemon is among those who believe Trump showed his true allegiances.

“Today you saw the real Donald Trump, proving all of his critics right in that moment,” he continued. “His true colors are coming out.”

“The president is ignorant of history,” Lemon continued. “He does not know context. He should be ashamed of himself. He should go back to school and get an elementary education on how this country started and about protest groups and how this country works and who he represents and who he should represent.”

Watch Lemon blast the president’s presser below, via CNN.