Heather Heyer’s mom scorns bigots at memorial service: ‘You tried to shut my child up, you just magnified her’
The mother of Heather Heyer was defiant at her slain daughter’s funeral on Wednesday.
Susan Bro told a crowd gathered to remember Heyer in Charlottesville that they must make the death of her daughter, who was killed by a white supremacist, count in the fight for equal rights.
“You tried to shut my child up, guess what, you just magnified her,” Bro exclaimed at one point.
Watch the entire emotional video below.
