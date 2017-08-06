‘He’s less orange than I expected’: Trump stuns guests at his NJ golf club after he crashes another wedding

An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

Move over Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

President Donald Trump used the first of his 17-day getaway vacation to crash a wedding being hosted at National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ.

According to the DailyMail, shocked guests raced to their social media accounts to share photos and videos of Trump hopping out of his golf cart and searching for the bride and groom to offer congratulations.

One particular guest had a starting revelation, noting the president was ‘less orange than expected.’

Earlier in the day, he tweeted the time away from the White House will be filled with meetings and calls, suggesting its not a real vacation.

Watch the video: