‘He’s not a racist — I can tell you that’: Trump defends embattled Bannon amid termination rumors
President Donald Trump defended White House strategist Steve Bannon at his circus-like press conference at Trump Tower.
“I like him, he’s a good man,” Trump claimed.
Bannon, who helped run the alt-right website Breitbart, has been on the ropes since the the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, VA.
“He’s not a racist, I can tell you that,” Trump said.
You can see why Trump isn't firing Bannon over alt-right Charlottesville violence — he agrees with him that "alt-left" is equally to blame.
— Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 15, 2017
“He actually gets very unfair press in that regard, “Trump continued. “He’s a good person and I think the press treats him frankly very unfairly.”
Watch the press conference:
