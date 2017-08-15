Quantcast

‘He’s not a racist — I can tell you that’: Trump defends embattled Bannon amid termination rumors

Bob Brigham

15 Aug 2017 at 16:48 ET                   
Steve Bannon and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

President Donald Trump defended White House strategist Steve Bannon at his circus-like press conference at Trump Tower.

“I like him, he’s a good man,” Trump claimed.

Bannon, who helped run the alt-right website Breitbart, has been on the ropes since the the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, VA.

“He’s not a racist, I can tell you that,” Trump said.

“He actually gets very unfair press in that regard, “Trump continued. “He’s a good person and I think the press treats him frankly very unfairly.”

Watch the press conference:

