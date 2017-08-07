‘I hate when people take credit for an election I won’: Trump blows his top over Bannon-praising book

Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump has once again balked at the notion that his adviser and former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon won him the election.

According to sources who spoke with The Daily Caller, Trump complained about a new book by Bloomberg writer Joshua Green that recounts how Bannon’s nationalist fans helped him win the presidency.

“I hate it when people take credit for an election I won,” Trump reportedly said while decrying Green’s book, titled Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.

The source also said Trump has complained about the late 2016 Forbes cover story that painted son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner as the “mastermind” behind his winning campaign.

A few weeks after Trump took office, Trump fumed about a Saturday Night Live sketch portraying Bannon (dressed as a comical grim reaper) as the “real” president.