‘It had to go’: NC student arrested on multiple felony charges for helping tear down Confederate statue

Bob Brigham 15 Aug 2017 at 22:39 ET

A North Carolina Central University student was arrested Tuesday on felony charges for allegedly helping topple a confederate statue in Durham, NC.

“Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, both felonies, as well as damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue,” WRAL reports.

“I’m tired of white supremacy keeping its foot on my neck and the necks of people who look like me,” Thompson said at a news conference. “That statue glorifies the conditions that oppressed people live in, and it had to go.”

They have arrested Takiya Thompson for helping to bring down the Confederate statue but not a single one of the men who beat De'Andre Harris pic.twitter.com/iSmHdST0e6 — Miss Trunchbull (@_GoldenGuh) August 16, 2017

“Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened,” Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews vowed. “We will find the people responsible.”

“Regardless of what this monument memorializes in our history, the destruction of this figure was unlawful, and it represented an inappropriate action,” Durham County Manager Wendell Davis said. “There is a lawful way to gain the attention of our state to address the desire to move, remove or make substantive changes to a public monument.”

Watch: