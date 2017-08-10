Quantcast

‘It was his idea’: Sean Spicer is ‘asking’ to spoof himself on Saturday Night Live

David Edwards

10 Aug 2017 at 11:22 ET                   
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer __ SNL screen grab

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is itching to play himself on Saturday Night Live after quitting his Trump administration job.

During his first months as press secretary, Spicer became a favorite target of the NBC live sketch show when Melissa McCarthy repeatedly lampooned the embattled White House staffer.

This week, sources told Us Weekly that Spicer is now “angling” to take a crack at showing off his own comedic skills.

“He is asking people about getting on — it was his idea!” one source told the publication.

As press secretary, Spicer criticized McCarthy’s depiction of him, telling Fox News, “There’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious.”

David Edwards
