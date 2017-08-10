Jason Miller confirms he fathered a love child with former Trump campaign adviser AJ Delgado

Trump communications director Jason Miller (Photo: Screen capture)

Donald Trump’s chief campaign spokesman and frequent cable news defender Jason Miller has fathered a child with A.J. Delgado, a former Mediaite columnist who worked on the president’s 2016 campaign, Page Six reports.

Miller—who is married to a woman who is not Delgado—confirmed the birth of his child on Wednesday.

Miller and Delgado reportedly attended a Las Vegas strip club together last October. In December, Delgado posted a cryptic tweet congratulating “baby-daddy” Miller over his reported appointment as Trump’s White House communications director. At the time, Miller and his wife were expecting their second child.

In a series of bizarre tweets, Delgado indicated Miller “needed to resign … yesterday” and compared the Trump spokesman to former Democratic darling John Edwards.

A few days later, Miller resigned from his White House position, citing family obligations—including his expecting wife. Delgado deleted her Twitter account, and “disappeared to Florida,” Page Six reports.

In July, Delgado resurfaced to announce she had given birth to a “beautiful son” named William, who Miller on Wednesday confirmed was his.

“My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many,” Miller told Page Six.

A soap opera for our reality show times.