Journalists claim they were victims of ‘disgusting’ attacks by Charlottesville counter-protesters
16 Aug 2017 at 22:06 ET
Though the vast majority of the violence that took place last weekend at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville was either perpetuated or provoked by white supremacists, counter-protesters reportedly assaulted bystanders as well.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, “at least two journalists in Charlottesville were assaulted by people protesting the Klan/Nazi/alt-right rally.”

In a Twitter thread, Tapper shared the stories of two of the journalists attacked — The Hill‘s Taylor Lorenz and an unidentified photojournalist with a Richmond, Virginia CBS affiliate.

Tapper’s thread also contained a link to a statement by Antifa Seven Hills, an antifascist group near Charlottesville. In their statement, they claim the CBS journalist did not identify himself and was likely inebriated — a statement Tapper refuted.

“These are unprovoked assaults on journalists doing their jobs, by those marching against the hateful racists,” Tapper said at the conclusion of his thread. “Disgusting.”

