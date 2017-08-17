Journalists claim they were victims of ‘disgusting’ attacks by Charlottesville counter-protesters

Noor Al-Sibai 16 Aug 2017 at 22:06 ET

Though the vast majority of the violence that took place last weekend at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville was either perpetuated or provoked by white supremacists, counter-protesters reportedly assaulted bystanders as well.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, “at least two journalists in Charlottesville were assaulted by people protesting the Klan/Nazi/alt-right rally.”

In a Twitter thread, Tapper shared the stories of two of the journalists attacked — The Hill‘s Taylor Lorenz and an unidentified photojournalist with a Richmond, Virginia CBS affiliate.

The video cuts off at the end b/c some asshole came over and punched me in the face and kicked my phone for recording (I said I was press) — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Turns out the guy who punched me in the face for recording after the incident already had a warrant out for his arrest. So he's being held. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

We had a photojournalist attacked tonight by someone in the crowd that is marching. He had to get stitches. pic.twitter.com/lHM2kNetqE — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) August 14, 2017

Tapper’s thread also contained a link to a statement by Antifa Seven Hills, an antifascist group near Charlottesville. In their statement, they claim the CBS journalist did not identify himself and was likely inebriated — a statement Tapper refuted.

6/ Antifa posted this on FB about the assault which a source at the station says is full of out-and-out lies. https://t.co/8fKJ7AH0fO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 17, 2017

“These are unprovoked assaults on journalists doing their jobs, by those marching against the hateful racists,” Tapper said at the conclusion of his thread. “Disgusting.”