Keith Ellison in shock Kim Jong-un is ‘acting more responsible’ in nukes war talk than Trump

Congressman Keith Ellison in 2011 (Center for American Progress/Flickr)

The vice chair of the Democratic National Committee told activists that President Donald Trump was acting even less responsibly than North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, according to a new report in The Washington Post

“Kim Jong Un — the world always thought he was not a responsible leader. Well, he’s acting more responsible than this guy,” Congressman Keith Ellison said alluding to Trump during a gathering of online activists in Georgia.

“The time for cranking up the antiwar machine is right now,” Rep. Ellison said. “If you don’t want to be a deer in the headlights, start calling for diplomacy immediately.”

However, immediately follow his speech at the Netroots Nation conference, Ellison dialed back his remarks.

“That was one of those I wish I’d not said,” Ellison explained. “It’s tailor-made for somebody to misuse. I’d say he’s being incredibly irresponsible and he’s putting us in a situation where you could have an accidental launch. I mean, his rhetoric might make Kim Jong Un think that he needs to strike first. What we need is someone bringing calm to the situation, not spiking it.”

The Republican National Committee took issue with Ellison’s analysis of the two political leaders.

“With radical beliefs like these, Democrats need to decide whether Keith Ellison deserves to speak for their party going forward,” the RNC rapid response director said.

